Sheikh Abdullah Maikano Charity Foundation Congratulates Nana Addo

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE SENT BY SHEIKH ABDULLAHI MAIKANO CHARITY FOUNDATION (SAMCF) ON BEHALF OF THE ITS SPIRITUAL LEADER; KHALIFATUL AKBAR, SHEIKH ABULFAID BIN SHEIKH ABDULLAH MAIKANO

On 7th December, 2016, Ghana, a multiparty democracy went to the polls and elected its president and 275 parliamentarians to represents their constituents. Once again, this election has witnessed a phenomenon where a sitting President has lost to the opposition leader. The colorful and beautiful concession of defeat by the sitting President to the opposition leader is something that must be commended by all.

The Ghanaian model of democracy has come of age and thus a shining star on the continent of Africa. For this reason, Sheikh Abdullahi Maikano Charity Foundation (SAMCF) under the spiritual leadership of his spiritual eminence, Asheikh Alhaji Abul-Faid Alhaji Abdullahi Maikano Jallo wishes to extend its profound congratulations first of all to the people of Ghana for the show of maturity, tolerance, respect and peace before, during and after the elections.

We also want to extend our congratulations to the winning team under the leadership of the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia. We pray to almighty Allah to continue to guide them, bestow His favors and wisdom onto them, guide and protect them so that they will be able to bring the needed development for which they were voted to power.

SAMCF wants to thank the President, John Dramani Mahama for his show of patriotism and statesmanship. The President has indeed shown to the world that Ghana is undeniably the beacon and doyen of democracy in Africa. Nonetheless, Mr. President, Ghanaians have no doubt that you will continue to support this new government whenever the need arises.

We also wants to congratulate the Electoral Commission for the good work done and the exhibition of professionalism before, during and after the elections.

The Electoral Commission has indeed not let Ghanaians down; you have cemented and further deepened our democratic credentials making us a model for Africa.

We also want to congratulate our security services for the way and manner in which they conducted themselves in the elections. We say ‘Ayeko’ to you. SAMCF has no doubt that you will continue to offer the country what you know how to do best, that is, peace and security.

We also congratulate the international community, the local and foreign observers, international and local media for their responsible and excellent reportage.

To all and sundry who played diverse roles in this election, SAMCF salutes you all for your bravado. We are also calling on Ghanaians to forge ahead into surmounting every problem bedeviling our development as a country. Let us come together to continue being the shining black star of Africa.

Thank you.

Abubakar Abdul - Mumin

Public Relations Officer

Abubakari Yakubu Cisse

Chief Operating Officer