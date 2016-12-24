NPP Youth Wing Of China Congratulates President Elect Of The Republic Of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The young patriot of the great NPP fraternity and other Students sympathizers in China (various universities) wish to join many Ghanaians, organizations and institutions to congratulate Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and his running mate Dr Alhaji Mahmoud Bawumia for their landslide victory in the just ended 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary election as the President elect of the Republic of Ghana.

We believe in your leadership qualities and wishes to assure you and the party of our greatest support both in prayers and physical to make Ghana a better place for all Ghanaians regardless of any affiliation be it party, religious, ethnicity and others as you prepare to put up experience and competent people from the party to your government to deliver holistic development to Ghanaians and fight for students welfare and interests both in Ghana and abroad.

To us we believe we have the men with the track record tried and tested to steer the affairs of the country and to transform the fortunes of the country to suit to the admiration of Ghanaians. Since Ghana started the multiparty democracy from 1992 Ghanaians saw real development, rule of law, good governance, respect for human rights, and prosperity between the years 2000 to 2008.

Congratulations once again President elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and all Elected Members of Parliament.

Long live Nana Addo, Long live NPP,Long live Ghana.

