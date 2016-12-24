Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 24 December 2016 23:00 CET

Christians ready to celebrate the birth of Christ

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 24, GNA - The elections are over and Ghanaians are now in the Christmas mood to celebrate the birth of Christ which occurred over 2000 years ago.

Many buildings have been decorated with the seasonal expectations and many churches are in the midst of their Nine Lessons and Carols for Christmas.

Markets across the country are currently choked as shoppers move from one shopping centre to the other in search for goods associated with the Christmas and New Year festivities.

GNA team also observed that many lorry stations are crowded with travellers and the unbearable traffic especially in the city of Accra, has restricted movement for pedestrians and vehicles.

The team also observed that many drinking spots, entertainment centres, recreational facilities have also been given a facelift in line with the seasonal expectation.

Christmas Day which would occur on Sunday would be marked with church services, picnics, get-togethers and family re-unions.

The message for the season remains: peace on earth and goodwill towards all men.

GNA

The mistakes we commit today give us the opportunity to do things differently tomorrow.
By: siLas Rosckson
