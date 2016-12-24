Re: Nugs Suspends Aasu Representative

We bring you greetings from the National Union of Ghana Students' President, LUQMAN ABUBAKARI who is currently in Sudan participating in the 12th Elective AASU conference.

The leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) wish to bring to the fore of all students and the entire Ghanaian populace of a false publication on citifmonline.com news portal dated, Thursday 22 Dec, 2016 with the headline “NUGS SUSPENDS AASU REPRESENTATIVE”.

Aside its false content, it is also misleading and we would like to call on the operators and managers of the citifmonline.com news portal to remove the said publication and apologize to the union with immediate effect else the leadership of NUGS will not relent on suing the media outlet at the law court for defaming and bringing the name of the union into disrepute.

No serious organization or union shall suspend an elected executive on radio without recourse to any constitutional provision. The NUGS Constitution is explicit on the procedures for removal of an officer from office (Ref: Article 83 of the NUGS Constitution). Mr Fred Awaah therefore remains the AASU rep to Ghana and AASU Secretary General in as much as he's preparing to hand over.

For the records, the LUQMAN led NUGS have made all attempts to settle the NUGS impasse in court which is the right procedure but the so called pepper running okro mouthed “legitimate executives” keep running, dodging and avoiding court summons but hide behind some rented press just to ruin our hard fought efforts in fighting for the interest and welfare of Ghanaian students.

Attached is a writ of summons issued by the Accra HIGH/CIRCUIT COURT OF JUSTICE with suit number GJ1544/2016 on Friday 10/11/16

We chased the so called “legitimate executives” around the nation's capital to GIMPA just for them to prove themselves in court but till now, they keep running away from it.

We plead with them to walk their talk and be men of their words and accept the writ and meet us in court or better shut up.

We shall not watch NUGS die under our reign hence we are going to do everything legally possible within our capacity to protect and preserve the hard earned name and image of the union. We hereby entreat the media to disregard any publication, release, statement or memo coming from NUGS not endorsed or counter signed by LUQMAN ABUBAKARI as NUGS president.

We also entreat any person or group of persons who think or have issues with the LUQMAN led NUGS to go to court and stop hiding behind media to create disaffection and apathy for the union in the face of Ghanaians and the international community at large.

ALUTA CONTINUA !!! VICTORIA ASCERTA !!

Long live AASU

Long live NUGS

Long live Ghana

…..signed……

Kwasi Frimpong

(Press & Information Sec)

0201833775

Shadrach Mireku

(General Secretary)

0272366082

Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel

(Coordinating Secretary)

0246970434 / 0501358060

Luqman Abubakari

(President)