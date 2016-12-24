Waiting for Doomsday with Nyaho-Tamakloe

I have already answered Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe’s at once morbidly passionate and scandalous appeal to Ghanaian voters not to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, but instead vote to retain the man who “tolerantly” lobbied the Atuguba-presided Supreme Court panel that adjudicated the 2012 presidential-election petition launched by the now-President-Elect Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (See “Don’t Vote for ‘Intolerant’ Akufo-Addo – Nyaho-Tamakloe” Asempanews.com / Ghanaweb.com 12/6/16; also, “Nyaho-Tamakloe Lived Under Rawlings’ Reign-of-Terror with Glee” Modernghana.com 12/6/16; Ghanaweb.com 12/9/16). But I have decided to revisit this matter, once more, because Ghanaians did the right thing by massively deciding against the Trokosi Nationalist hypocrite and impudent shill for the Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), even while claiming the patently incongruous status of a founding-member of the soon-to-be ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe believes that falsely parading his credentials as a founding-member of the New Patriotic Party infuses his nation-wrecking and abominable pronouncements against President-Elect Akufo-Addo with credibility. The sort of questionable credibility he direly needed in order to unconscionably continue promoting the politically sponging – or parasitic – Mahama Gravy Train, from which the former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association regularly received a fat check. Now that the Mahama Gravy Train has crashed and been totaled, it is beginning to make sense why Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe morbidly believed that voting for Nana Akufo-Addo was certain to spell the doom of the sort of Ghana that President John Dramani Mahama had specially created for his conjugal uncle, in which the literally hat-in-hand Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe wanted to live in perpetuity.

And so it must be doomsday all right, for Nana Akufo-Addo is highly unlikely to parcel out regular free lunches to the man who made a pact with the Devil, with whom he shared conjugal kinship, to character assassinate the presidential ambitions of the Angel that he scarcely knew, and yet whom he claimed to be ideologically aligned with. And so, yes, it is doomsday all right.

What I had wanted to include in my previous column on this subject is the fact that those who are now busy blaming Vice-President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur for having significantly contributed to the brilliant success of the Akufo-Addo-commanded Wednesday Massacre, forget in their post-election despair to recall is the fact that it was Paa Kwesi on whom Little Dramani heavily leaned to get Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo to swing her verdict in favor of the Bole-Bamboi petty chieftain, even when this godforsaken Supreme Bench occupant was fully aware of the fact that a vote in favor of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress was not necessarily a vote for the sort of verdict that most levelheaded Ghanaians have in mind when they think of the highest court of the land. Justice Akoto-Bamfo would be shortly heard and quoted as saying that she was far more interested in seeing to it that peace pervaded the land more than anything else.

Put in simple terms, the abstract, albeit morally palpable, concept of justice was the last thing on the mind of this sexagenarian widow. I vividly recall reading widespread reports about Vice-President Amissah-Arthur’s having spent one entire weekend at the private residence of Justice Akoto-Bamfo, where a platoon of New Patriotic Party supporters, mostly young activists, had gathered to lamely attempt to neutralize Paa Kwesi’s “missionary” efforts. The details, of course, were widely rumored. And it was that the residence of Justice Akoto-Bamfo had also previously served as the architectural concubinage and a watering hole for the late President John Evans Atta-Mills. And so in Vice-President Amissah-Arthur, we literally had a changing of the guard of some sort, or clearly the passing of the prized heirloom from one clansman to another. Nothing really strange or unheard of, except where it critically verged on the political destiny of our country.

Scarcely 24 hours before the Wednesday Massacre, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe was hopping from one Accra radio station to another screaming some unprintable invectives about the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party’s not supposedly being ready to assume the democratic reins of governance, almost as if the awarding of contracts in exchange for Ford Expedition SUV payolas was all it took to perform dutifully as His Excellency, The President of Ghana.

Back then, I couldn’t help but topple off my chair, convulsed with laughter, and literally plunge into the bottomless pit of doomsday when Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe mustered the chutzpah to compare Mr. John Dramani Mahama to President Kwame Nkrumah, as if all it took to effectively preside over the sacred affairs of the Ghanaian people was to light up the Accra skyline with a “Dubaian” flyover which, as one tart-tongued critic put it, in broad-daylight reverted back to Bubuashie all over again.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

December 18, 2016

E-mail: [email protected]

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs