General News | 24 December 2016 19:36 CET

12 Photos: President Mahama visits victims of gas station explosion

By MyJoyOnline

President John Mahama has visited victims of a gas explosion who are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

More than 40 persons sustained severe degrees of injuries from last Thursday night's explosion at the Louis Gas Station behind the Trade Fair Centre at Labadi in Accra.

Nine fatalities have been reportedly recorded.

