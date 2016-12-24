Workshop on integrative Approach to Prostate cance

This program is designed for Health workers, Herbal practitioners, alternative and complementary practitioners et al

Course Description:

Prostate Cancer (PC) is one of the leading causes of cancer mortality among men in the United States, second only to lung cancer. It accounted for over 27,540 deaths in the year 2015, with an incidence of over 220,800 cases.

The Integrative Approach to Prostate Cancer advances the most effective integrative strategies for the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer, as well as for reducing the risk of recurrence. In addition to the best of conventional care, Integrative medicine considers the “whole person” when crafting an optimal treatment regimen that includes a focus on nutrition, lifestyle, physical fitness, stress management and dietary supplements.

Recent studies have shown that between 27 and 43 percent of American men with prostate cancer have used at least one form of complementary or integrative therapy. The problem is that patients don't often mention their use of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) to their physicians, which is compounded by reluctance of clinicians to speak to their patients about CAM therapies. This course is designed to bridge that gap.

Objectives

Participants will be able to:

Identify the risk factors for prostate cancer and support patients in reducing their modifiable risks.

Review the controversies and policy guidelines regarding prostate cancer screening to effectively counsel men about their options.

Describe the methods for diagnosing and staging prostate cancer.

Recognize the widespread use of complementary and alternative therapies by prostate cancer patients and incorporate respectful dialogue about their use into patient consultations.

Review the potential benefits and risks of alternative therapies in the prevention and/or treatment of prostate cancer to help patients make better healthcare choices.

Assess the evidence for benefit and risk for different prostate cancer treatment options to help patients make informed choices and improve outcomes.

Cite the evidence for safety and benefit for dietary supplements in the prevention and/or treatment of prostate cancer.

Discuss the prevalence of cancer treatment-related side effects and their effect on overall patient quality of life.

Discuss prevention strategies, including lifestyle modifications that can reduce the risk of long-term adverse effects from androgen deprivation therapy.

Assess the evidence for different treatment strategies for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, hot flashes and treatment-related bone loss to help patients make informed choices and improve outcomes.

Participants will be able to describe the importance of taking a proactive approach in incorporating management of side effects into the clinical encounter.

Participants will be able to describe the effect of clinician discussions of end-of-life care on quality of life.

Completion Requirements

Complete all the course work, course evaluation, and the final test with a score of 70% or better. Upon successful completion you will be able to print your certificate of completion.

Curriculum

Section I: Introduction

Section II: Prevention and Screening

Risk Factors and Screening - risk factors for the development of prostate cancer and relative merits of current prostate cancer screening techniques.

Prevention - specific, modifiable lifestyle choices that can impact a man's risk of developing prostate cancer.

Section III: Treatment

Treatment - integrative approaches during treatment.

Section IV: Survivorship

Survivorship - integrative approaches for post-treatment living.

End-of-Life Care - particular needs for end-of-life care.

Target Audience

Nurse practitioners, nurses, physicians, and physician assistants in any specialty. In addition, all health practitioners who have an interest in an integrative approach to healing

Participation Requirements

Complete the course evaluation

Pass the knowledge exam with a score of 70%

Venue: Takoradi Anaji Namibia

Lifescientists GlobalDoctors

Contact: 0200643189/0541090045

Fees: Ghc 1.060 if in Ghana and $200 if in USA

Date 18th to 20th February 2017