Hear me Gambia and Africa!!

Peace & Security

First and fore most God our creator is very interested in the welfare of his children. Politicians must not pretend they have the people at heart more than the creator of the universe.

He says in Jeremiah 29: 11 For i know the plans i have for you, says the Lord, plans of welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.(RVS)

Do you believe this? well, that is reality. Let those aspiring for power and control get some new education. No political party or politician is worth dying for because the welfare, the future and the hope of Africa ultimately do not lie in their hands but in the hands of God. They must realize that thy're only stewards or managers of the resources of the state.

Public office is not the avenue for theft and illegitimate wealth creation as some have demonstrated across Africa. It's about selfless service to your nation and people. It's an oath you make to God and man to be upright and diligent in managing the resources efficiently and effectively for maximum national benefit. Understanding this basic spiritual principle is the most important foundation to lay down before embarking on seeking the mandate of the people through peaceful elections.

Why and how must we ensure peaceful elections in Ghana and Africa in general?

We must ensure peaceful elections because Peace is God's idea and forms the basis for national development. Peace secures the future and destinies of nations. Peace builds unity and togetherness. The opposite is true. Disruptive elections destroys lives and properties. Disruptive elections impoverishes not just a people, but many generations to come. It leads to an uncertain future for the children and the youth. Trained and productive human capital is lost and many more setbacks ensued.

How can we ensure peaceful elections?

Peaceful elections is not dependent on just one group alone working to ensure peace but a multiplicity of bodies, structures and individuals working diligently to ensure a peaceful process before, during and after the elections. However, it will take the action or inaction of just one body, group or individual to disrupt the process.

Ensuring peaceful elections is hard-work.

As a famous political thinker says..... “Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it.” —Thomas Paine, 1777.

paul atsu