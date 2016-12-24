Private sector is key in restoring ‘damaged’ ecosystem – Environmentalists

The Chairman of the Biometric Offset Business Scheme, Dr. Yaw Osei-Owusu has stressed the need for private sector participation should the NPP government achieve its target of restoring 30,000 hectares of degraded lands per year, as it assumes governance.

In the build up to the election, President elect Nana Akufo Addo outlined plans to rebuild the ecosystem which has been depleted by unregulated human activities.

Protecting the ecosystem has also been identified as a solution to reducing the alarming impacts of the global phenomenon of climate change.

“The government wants to establish or reaffirm forests, 30,000 hectares of degraded area. We don't know how the government is going to do it but I'm very sure he is going to use the business as usual method and the business as usual methods have not been very successful,” the Chairman of the Biometric Offset Business Scheme, Dr Yaw Osei Owusu said.

He added, “The only way out is to ensure that we now adopt a more innovative approach to reforestation to restoration and then bringing back degraded area. Government may not have the resources so the only way is for the private sector to come in.”

Dr. Osei Owusu was speaking at the sidelines of a validation meeting on the Biodiversity Offset and Business Scheme.

Meanwhile the scheme has also made a strong case for Ghana to channel investments into reducing the harmful effects of wrongful use of natural environmental resources.

The Biometric Offset Business Scheme is an agency dedicated to improving, conserving and promoting the country's environment.

The body enhances engagements which are meant to open up Ghana's nature based economic sector and attract more private sector investments in the sustainable utilization, management and protection of the country's natural capital assets.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana