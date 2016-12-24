Melcom to open Achimota Branch

The Director of Communications of Melcom Group, Godwin Avenorgbo has hinted plans of restoring the Achimota sales branch in early 2017.

“The good news is that residents of Achimota and surrounding areas will benefit from a high tech shopping experience from an ultra modern Melcom which will open for service in early 2017,” he stated.

The Achimota Branch has been in operation for many years until 7th November, 2012 where the building collapsed killing 14 people made up of shoppers and workers leaving over 78 people with serious injuries.

Mr. Avenorgbo noted that well experience engineers have been hired to come out with a magnificent structure that is completely safe and sound for visitors.

He added that new branches have been opened in Weija and Lapaz last month with one expected to open in Wa on February 2017, the capital of the Upper East Region.

Mr. Godwin Avenorgbo said this at the end of year donation to institutions such as the 37 Military Hospital, the Police Hospital and the Public Relations Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

He indicated that Melcom seeks to offer its support to the 37 Military Hospital Children’s Christmas party that cover up to 400 children of which one will receive a pair of trousers, a teddy bear, soft drinks and cookies.

Mr. Avenorgbo added that the Military Hospital will also receive a Medical Refrigerator for the storage of blood and other medicals for emergency response to aid victims of accidents.

“The Police Hospital as a health delivery centre will receive a Medical Refrigerator. Both Military and Police Hospital and other hospitals have already received medical refrigerators in our last year Melcom end of year donation hence today’s donations are additional,” he intimated.

He posited that his outfit has responded positively to a request for assistance to provide an office refrigerator to the Social Media Unit of the Police Public Affairs Directorate.

Mr. Avenorgbo noted that they hope to increase the numbers for the good of patients who patronizes these facilities.