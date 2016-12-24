Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 24 December 2016 18:36 CET

Parliament approves $255m tax waiver for power ships

Source: gbcghana.com

Parliament has approved a two hundred and 55 million dollar tax waiver for the supply of project materials and equipment for the use of two power-ships in the country.

The two hundred and 25 megawatts power-ships are being provided by Karpower Ghana Company limited in Tema in the Greater Accra region and Sekondi in the Western Region.

The House had to hold on the approval on Thursday as the First Deputy Speaker had requested a Supreme Court ruling on the Karpower agreement.

The call for waiver of taxes and levies on the materials for the project is aimed at reducing the overall cost of the project and as such reduced tariffs on power from Karpower.

In the Finance committee's report on the request for waiver of import duties and other taxes and levies on the project materials, it was revealed that Karpower ship in its agreement with government is to provide four hundred and 50 megawatts of electric power into the country’s national grid.

The first ship has consistently and reliably produced two hundred and 25 megawatts for over one year. Although the power-ship will run on fuel at the cost of Karpower Ghana limited, it has flexibility to switch to Gas if and when available.

In arriving at the tariff for power under Karpower-ship, the PURC took consideration of the reduction in operational cost of the power barges when the tax reliefs are granted. The first power barge started operation in December last year.

Karpower-ship is currently the cheapest operational thermal plant in Ghana.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

When the toad is now on the land, what is that of the frog?
By: Ashong David
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img