Parliament approves $255m tax waiver for power ships

Parliament has approved a two hundred and 55 million dollar tax waiver for the supply of project materials and equipment for the use of two power-ships in the country.

The two hundred and 25 megawatts power-ships are being provided by Karpower Ghana Company limited in Tema in the Greater Accra region and Sekondi in the Western Region.

The House had to hold on the approval on Thursday as the First Deputy Speaker had requested a Supreme Court ruling on the Karpower agreement.

The call for waiver of taxes and levies on the materials for the project is aimed at reducing the overall cost of the project and as such reduced tariffs on power from Karpower.

In the Finance committee's report on the request for waiver of import duties and other taxes and levies on the project materials, it was revealed that Karpower ship in its agreement with government is to provide four hundred and 50 megawatts of electric power into the country’s national grid.

The first ship has consistently and reliably produced two hundred and 25 megawatts for over one year. Although the power-ship will run on fuel at the cost of Karpower Ghana limited, it has flexibility to switch to Gas if and when available.

In arriving at the tariff for power under Karpower-ship, the PURC took consideration of the reduction in operational cost of the power barges when the tax reliefs are granted. The first power barge started operation in December last year.

Karpower-ship is currently the cheapest operational thermal plant in Ghana.