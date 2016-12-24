Administrator General Must Go– Bantama MP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama in the Ashanti Region, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has called for the immediate resignation of the Administrator General, David Yaro, for not doing his work well to enhance the smooth transition of power.

The outgoing Bantama MP said that he has very reliable information that before the conduct of the December 7 elections, the Administrator General had confirmed receiving all handing-over notes from the current government officials; but it turned out to be a different story when the Transition Team started doing its work.

“I am told that on December 1, the Administrator General was invited to a stakeholders' meeting at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) and he told the stakeholders, including political parties’ representatives, the diplomatic corps and officials of the Electoral Commission that he had already received all handing-over notes from government appointees, only for the Transition Team to be told that the handing-over notes were not ready at the time the team started its work,” he noted.

Mr Kokofu said if what the Administrator General told the IEA stakeholders’ meeting was true, then it means that government officials might have rushed for their handing-over notes to do some ‘doctoring,’ which he observed is very dangerous and goes against the Presidential Transition Act.

“If what the Administrator General told the IEA stakeholders were lies too, then he should honourably resign from his position because he has compromised the law,” the MP charged.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr