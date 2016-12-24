ADB House on fire

Reports reaching Joy News indicate that a section of the Accra Financial Centre, which houses the headquarters of the Agricultural Development Bank (adb) has been gutted by fire, Saturday morning.

A video cited by Myjoyonline.com shows a portion of the bank on fire.

It is unclear what caused the fire but personnel from the Fire Service are at the scene to douse it.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA