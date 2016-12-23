Mahama won as Nii Ayi Bonte predicted - Gbese Mantse won't step down

Gbese Youth in the Greater Accra region have dismissed calls on their chief, Nii Ayi Bonte II, to vacate his stool as he vowed to do if the NDC lost the December 7 elections.

Chairman of the Gbese youth, Nii Annan Agbo, who addressed a press conference said the Gbese Mantse's abdication comments have been misconstrued.

During a gathering, largely attended by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the chief swore to abdicate his stool if President John Mahama lost the elections.

The enthusiastic Gbese Mantse said President Mahama and the NDC government had done more than enough in terms of projects and deserved the chance to continue with their good works. He was certain the president would win the election and swore he would vacate his stool the president didn't win.

He was speaking during the commissioning of a liquid waste treatment plant at Lavender Hill, a place noted for open air defecation and dumping of human waste into the sea.

But following Akufo-Addo's victory, pressure has been growing on the Gbese Mantse to make good his vow.

The Gbese Youth have stepped in to defend their embattled chief. Nii Annan Agbo was emphatic that Nii Ayi Bonte II has not commited any crime and will not vacate his seat.

He said the chief's position is protected by the constitution and his ascension has been properly gazzetted.

Since he did not force himself on the stool, he cannot be forced out without going through the legitimate processes set out for the destoolment of a chief.

Focusing on the controversial comments, Nii Abgo explained that the chief's comment was not in reference to the national elections.

He said Nii Ayi Bonte II meant that he would abdicate his seat if the NDC and John Mahama lost in his constituency, Odododiodoo.

The NDC candidate Nii Lante Vanderpuye won and John Mahama also won the popular vote in that constituency. In effect, the chief made good his vow to see the NDC win in his own backyard.

The Gbese Youth Chairman warned that the youth are ready to the point of shedding their own blood to defend their chief.

He described persons calling for Gbese Mantse's abdication as miscreants and non-natives of the land who have no locus in the traditional affairs of Gbese.

