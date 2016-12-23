Sempe Chief Secures Peace For His Subjects

The Paramount Chief of Sempe Nii Adote Otintor has finally restored peace to communities under his jurisdiction in the Greater Accra Region.

The protracted chieftaincy disputes among people of Oduman, Nsakinaa, Obom resulted in the destruction of lives and property in the affected towns.

The protracted disputes hampered the provision of potable drinking water, roads, schools, among others in the area.

Speaking at a ceremony recently at Sempe-James Town in Accra to announce the amicably resolution of the disputes in the communities, Nii Otintor said he was delighted to restore peace to the area after several failed attempts.

The quest to bring my people together was never a personal thing, but a journey to ensure that my subjects live in an atmosphere of peace and harmony, so they could go about their daily activities without any interference from any quarters, he added.

According to him, persons who live in fear in a community cannot contribute positively to the socio-economic development of the country.

As part of the ceremony, the chief reshuffled some of the royals and tasked other committed leaders to steer the affairs of the people.

After the announcement was made, traditional rites were performed from Obom to the beach and then to the Sempe Palace for final ceremony.

In attendance were the youth who Nii Adote Otintor has special interest in.

He argued that the youth are the future of the stool and that their efforts to make the Sempe great and powerful cannot be underestimated.

The chief thanked his subjects and everyone who played a role in the resolution of the disputes to promote peace.

Head of the Obom Family, Weku Onukpa Daniel Quarcoopome, who burst into tears owing to the resolution of all land disputes said, “If I knew our great warrior could solve the long-standing dispute, I wouldn’t have wasted lots of money going to places where mediation proved futile.