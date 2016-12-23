Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Asantehemaa Goes Home January 19

By Daily Guide
Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem  II
Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem  II

The late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, will be buried in the night of Thursday, January 19, 2017.

The queen mother, who died at an advanced age of 111, would be buried at the Breman Mausoleum.

This would take place after she had been laid in state, starting from Monday, January 16, 2017, at her palace, a press release authored by Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, has stated.

The sympathizers would pay homage to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who would sit in state each day during the period, according to the release.

A burial service for the late queen mother would take place at the St Cyprian's Anglican Church on January 19 before her interment.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

