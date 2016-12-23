PSGH Congratulates Akufo-Addo

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), the umbrella body of all professional pharmacists in Ghana and Ghanaian pharmacists abroad, has congratulated President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the victory in the December 2016 presidential and parliamentary polls.

According to the PSGH, the results reflect a firm conviction of Ghanaians in the leadership, vision and message the NPP promised to offer.

“It is heart-warming to know that you have repeatedly assured Ghanaians since your victory that you will not fail them,” the release signed by Pharm. Thomas Boateng Appiagyei, president of PSGH said.

The group assured the president-elect and the NPP of its willingness to support and work with them to drive the agenda for pharmaceutical revolution that will provide jobs, good health and economic prosperity to the people of Ghana.

“The PSGH wishes to mention in particular, our hope for increased interventions to strengthen our local industry and a swift resolution of all issues between government and the pharmacists in the public sector,” it stated.

PSGH further commended President Mahama on his gracious concession of defeat, the Electoral Commission and its officials for a yeoman's job in executing the election, the security agencies for maintaining the peace, local and international observers, the media and generally all Ghanaians for the peaceful manner in which they all conducted themselves before, during and after the elections.

“We have collectively reinforced the belief that there is no limit to what Ghanaians and Africans can do and achieve that our 4th Republican Constitution has come to stay and remains a model for the sub region and the continent as a whole,” it stated.