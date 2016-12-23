Hackman Owusu-Agyemang Tipped For Chief Of Staff

The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo is expected to name his Cabinet and other Ministers immediately after being sworn into office on 7th January, 2017, but one key position which has left many people guessing is the post of Chief of Staff who will steer the affairs at the Flagstaff House.

Almost a dozen people are said to be jostling to catch the eye of Nana Akufo-Addo to be named as the Chief of Staff but three names have so far popped up as favorites although they are not publicly seen as jostling for that position.

The three names which are on the table of the President-elect for his consideration for the position of Chief of Staff, according to our source, are former Foreign Affairs Minister, Hackam Owusu Agyeman, former Chief Executive of the School Feeding Program, Dr. Amoako Tuffour and Frema Osei Opare, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wugon,.

Of the trio, many tip Mr. Owusu-Agyeman to get the slot because of his background in diplomacy and his high stature in the UP tradition. Frema Osei Opare is likely to be named as his Deputy with Dr. Amoako Tuffour likely to head the Board of the National Health Insurance Authority.

“Hon. Hackman is someone who is cast in the mould of what Nana Addo requires in his new Ministers because he is self-made. You will recall that NanaAddo has reiterated that if one wants to be rich, one must go into the private sector but not his government so his government would need someone of that stature to see to that vision. And the President-elect sees that fine and rare quality in Hackman”, A source disclosed to Hotfmonlinegh.com

Mr Owusu-Agyeman, who is an accomplished Diplomat and a successful businessman, served as Works and Housing Minister under President John Agyekum Kufuor and was touted as one of the most efficient Ministers.

A former Member, of Parliament- (MP) for New Juaben; MrOwusu Agyeman studied for his Master’s degree in Agriculture at the Wye College, University of London

His working experience dates back to1965 where -he -worked as an Economist at the Ministry of Agriculture. He was promoted in 1968 to a senior Agricultural Economist and charged with the responsibility for the planning and co-ordination of the ministry. Between 1970 and 1984, Mr, Owusu- Agyeman served a number of international organisations.

He was an Economist at the Economic Analysis Division of the Food and Agriculture Organisation in Rome, Italy.Hackman, also worked as the Field Programme. Officer of the same Organisation and was subsequently appointed as the FAO-Regional Co- operation, and Liaison Officer responsible for Africa.

Between 1979 and 1984, he was the FAO Representative in Zambia and also served as, the organisation’s representative in Trinidad and Tobago. In 1984, he was appointed as the Chief Regional Bureau for Africa -of the -FAO in Italy.

Meanwhile, other party stalwarts penciled down as likely ministers in the incoming administration are Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP for Anyaa/Sowutuom (Foreign Affairs); Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia South (Health); Ambrose Dery, MP-elect for Nandom (Interior) and Dominic Nitiwul, MP for Bimbila (Defence). Boakye Agyarko, for Petroleum and Energy Ministry with outgoing MP for Kwadaso, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is expected to head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture