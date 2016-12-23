Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Press Release | 23 December 2016 12:45 CET

COGSLA Congratulates Peter Kwesi Kodjie On His Assumption As The Secretary General Of AASU

By Coalition of Ghana Students Leaders Alliance

The leadership of Coalition of Ghana Students Leaders Alliance, COGSLA wish to extend a heartfelt congratulatory message to Peter Kwesi Kodjie for being elected into the highest office as the SECRETARY GENERAL of the All Africa Students Union (AASU) at its 12 Elective Congress held at Khartoum in Sudan.

Mr. Peter Kwasi Kodjie, a Ghanaian succeeds from another Ghanaian H.E Fred Awah who has been serving in the same capacity for the past four years.

COGSLA is of much conviction that Mr Kodjie with his in depth experience as a former NUGS President will operate a leadership style with focus that will empower and create a new path for the African Students where the African Students and teeming youth will take charge of the Continent and lead the discussion on Job opportunities and Climate change on the Continent.

We further urge Mr. Kodjie's administration to assist the African Students to explore entrepreneurial opportunities and to also advance the struggle towards achieving genuine economic Independence for the African states and the Continent as a whole and to take charge to lead the struggle towards eradication of rampant Political, tribal and religious conflicts on the continent as well as the fight towards eradication of hunger and poverty.

Having monitored closely your experience and Competence in the canals of students activism for the past eleven years,

COGSLA believes you will build on the good legacies achieved by the outgoing Secretary General, H.E Fred Awah. Permit us at this juncture to say congratulations to Mr. Kodjie for his victory and making Ghana proud once more. We pray for God's guidance and unflinching protection in your four year tenure as Secretary General of AASU.

Long live AASU
Long live COGSLA
Long live Ghana
…..signed……
Maxwell Dampare Sakyi
(Public Affairs Manager)
0246529094
Ivy-Vera Arhin
(General Secretary )
0241616422
Matasa K. Blay
(Director General )
0275770400

