Malta PM tweets he has been alerted to 'potential hijack' of plane

By AFP
Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says he has been alerted to a
Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says he has been alerted to a "potential hijack" of a Libyan plane reported to be headed for the Mediterranean island. By THIERRY CHARLIER (AFP/File)

Valletta (AFP) - Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Friday on Twitter he had been alerted to a "potential hijack" of a Libyan plane reported to be headed for the Mediterranean island.

"Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM," the premier said in a post from his official account.

