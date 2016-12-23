Africa | 23 December 2016 12:10 CET
Malta PM tweets he has been alerted to 'potential hijack' of plane
Valletta (AFP) - Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Friday on Twitter he had been alerted to a "potential hijack" of a Libyan plane reported to be headed for the Mediterranean island.
"Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM," the premier said in a post from his official account.
