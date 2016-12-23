Airtel Provides X’mas Gifts To Customers

Airtel Ghana, the Smartphone Network, has announced the telecom industry's biggest treat for its customers during the Christmas and New Year period.

Starting Wednesday, 21st December, thousands of Airtel Premier customers across the country will benefit from a wide array of treats including surprise gifts in their homes, discounts at partner hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, free dinners and discounts on airfares when they fly with partner Airlines, among others.

Airtel Premier is the industry's only bespoke value preposition that caters for the telecom and lifestyle needs of high value customers – providing benefits such as discounts on airfares, hotels, restaurants and access to over 700 VVIP Airport Lounges across the world.

To ensure Premier customers get off to a wonderful celebration, Airtel will be surprising thousands of these customers in their homes, offices and Airtel shops across the country with gift boxes filled with goodies to make the festivities the most exciting for these customers.

In addition to being rewarded in the comfort of their homes, Premier customers who walk into Airtel shops during the festive season also walk away with instant goodies as the company spreads the joy of the season.

Rosy Fynn, Airtel Ghana's Marketing Director said, “Airtel believes in rewarding customers all year round and during special occasions such as the Christmas and New Year period. With the festive season in full swing, we are treating thousands of customers to boxes of goodies, discounts, special invitations and exclusive access to various Christmas events as a symbol of our heartfelt appreciation for their continuous patronage and partnership.

“Together with our benefit partners, cutting across hospitality, retail, travel and beauty services, we are making this year's Christmas and New Year an unforgettable experience for our customers.”

She stated that “some Premier customers in Accra will be treated to an exclusive dinner at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel whilst those in Takoradi for instance will get to indulge in a fun-filled carol celebration at the Best Western Atlantic Hotel.

Thousands will also enjoy up to 25 percent discounts on massage and makeup, air tickets, food, beverages and groceries, car services and accommodation from benefit partners across the country.

This is definitely the most exciting time to be an Airtel Premier customer so if you're not yet on Airtel, this is the best time to join the Smartphone Network.”

A business desk report

