Busy 4G Introduces New X’mas Offer



Award-winning 4G LTE internet service provider Busy4G has introduced a new Christmas offer after its initial offer was over-subscribed.

On December 1, 2016, Busy introduced an offer which gave internet users within Accra and Tema the opportunity to buy a Busy MiFi with 6GB of free data for GH¢49.

The offer was well patronized within four days.

In the spirit of giving, Busy has introduced yet another X'mas offer on its GH¢99 MiFi.

In December, internet users in Accra and Tema who buy the regular Busy MiFi at GH¢99 will get 6GB of data for free.

The MiFi device comes with 2GB of preloaded data, an extra 3GB of data dedicated to SnapChat, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter plus an extra 1GB for general internet browsing.

Touching on the new offer, Praveen Sadalage, Chief Executive of Busy, said, “We are excited about the amazing response our initial Christmas offer received; as it confirms to us a strong belief that internet users are ready for more, provided we can make it accessible and affordable.

“The joy of experiencing the quality and reliable network of Busy 4G must not be expensive for only the privileged few and we believe this is a good time for us at Busy to indeed live up to our brand promise of making good things happen.”

The offer, according to Busy, is valid in the month of December while stock lasts.