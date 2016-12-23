Bawumia hints of maiden budget statement in March 2017

The incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's maiden budget statement will be ready in March 2017.

Vice President in waiting, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia dropped the hint at the Nayiri's palace in Nalerigu when President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo paid a courtesy call on the Nayiri Abdulai Mahami Bohagu Sheriga as part of his three days “Thank you tour” of the three regions of the north.

As designated head of the incoming government's economic management team, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia said restoration of the teacher and nursing trainee allowances, youth employment, one dam one village and one million Dollar package for each constituency will dovetail into the 2017 budget statement.

He reassured Ghanaians that the incoming Nana Addo led NPP administration will deliver all its 2016 campaign promises.

“I want to assure the people of Mamprugu, the people of Northern Ghana and the people of Ghana as a whole that the promises Nana Akufo Addo will be fulfilled.”

“We are going to work very hard and the focus is on jobs for our youth and we are going to make sure we implement all our policies to address the needs of the people.”

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia called for peaceful co-existence. “I ask that we all live in peace, we all want to be one together.”

“Let's pray for peace and work for peace and I want to assure you that we will work hard to deliver on our promises to improve the standard of living of our people,” he underscored.

The overlord of Mamprugu land, the Nayiri Abdulai Mahami Bohagu Sheriga tasked Nana Akufo Addo to remain focused and serve as a father for all.

All chiefs under the watch of the Nayiri including the newly enskinned Bolga Naaba assembled at the Nayiri's palace.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/ citifmonline.com/Ghana