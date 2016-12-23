Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 23 December 2016 11:36 CET

Police set to fight importation of fire crackers

By GNA

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has instituted robust measures to fight the importation of fire crackers popularly known as “knockout” which distract pubic peace during Christmas.

This was revealed by Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director- General of Operations of the Ghana Police during the official launch of the force’s security initiative dubbed: “Operation Father Christmas 2016”.

He said the Police has observed that, despite the numerous initiatives championed to clear the products from the Ghanaian market, some traders were still importing and selling them.

“The police administration views this development with serious concern and will clamp down on any individual or group of persons who import and sell such fire crackers,” Mr Tetteh Yohuno said.

The initiative which was launched in Accra on Wednesday aims at ensuring public safety throughout the Christmas season.

It's the duty of the strongest to protect the weak from the strong.
