Let Us Be Calm And Move Forward – Ade Coker Tells NDC Supporters

The outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) after suffering its worst defeat in the history of the country’s elections this year, the center of the party seem not to hold as there are move within to have the party restructured in the short possible time. But the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC Joseph Ade Coker has called for calm as the there are processes underway to do a detailed postmortem of the party’s abysmal performance in this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections and the way forward. He made the call on Onua Fm morning show Yen Sem Pa hosted by Bright Kwesi Asempa.

The incumbent President John Dramani Mahama polled 4, 713,277 votes representing 44.40% of the total votes as against 5,716,026 which is 53.85% by the main opposition NPP led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo to emerged victor in the 2016 presidential elections. This was described by some poll watchers as ‘disgraceful’ and ‘humiliating’ defeat to be suffered by an incumbent President in Ghana.

Some supporters and regional executives have placed the blame on the National Executives and called for their immediate removal from office for an investigation into what they called ‘anomalies’

But the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the outgoing NDC Joseph Ade Coker said too much of blame games will only end up in disintegrating the party which will not auger well for the party’s chances in the 2020 race. “We have to now work on how to move forward, yes we are all not happy about the outcome of this year’s result but it has happened and we have to see how we can together move the party into the next elections. I wish those who are complaining to also ask themselves what they have done to help the party”

Chairman Ade Coker admitted that apathy had played major part in the defeat of the NDC which he said was largely caused by inability of the National Executives to properly deal with some issues arising out of the party’s primaries. “Bright, we did not do well in handling those who were referred to as ‘Methuselahs’ and voted them out during the primaries, we should have quickly resolve those issue but we allowed it fester and that caused a lot of apathy, It affected us everywhere” he asserted.

“Everyone has one grievances or another, but we must come together. No amount of portioning blame will put us together but this is the time we demonstrate the forgiving hearts that we have and say never again. Let us put our differences aside in the interest of the NDC”