itel Ghana Donates To King Jesus Charity Home Ahead Of Christmas

Christmas and the holiday season is mainly marked with cheerful giving from the hearts and generously touching lives of those around us. In that light, itel Ghana, even ahead of the celebrations has generously made a donation in kind and gesture to the King Jesus Charity Home (a charity home for the disabled, orphans and the underprivileged) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

itel Ghana whose core objective is not only to produce durable, affordable and quality phones but to also make a positive impact in the community, visited King Jesus Charity Home on 21st December 2016 with the main objective of putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged children. On the day of the donation at the charity home, the itel team in Kumasi did a set-up and decoration of Christmas, mounted a tent and displayed their items. The team made a bountiful presentation of items such drinks, provisions, cleaning items, detergents, bags of rice, footballs, Christmas hats and others.

As if it’s not enough, the team also engaged in other exciting activities with the children by playing various types of Games like pick and act, itel wish box, lime and spoon, sing and dancing competition, football and others which really made the kids beamed with happiness. They concluded the whole gesture by refreshing the kids and interacting with them.

According to the digital marketing manager of itel Ghana, Mr. Tuekpe Michael, this act by the company is to give back to the society as part of realizing their corporate social responsibility, and as far as the company thrives they will continue to support and make an impact in the communities around them.

