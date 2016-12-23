Ghana: The Rising Sleeping Giant

Democracy a concept conceived by ancient scholars holds it foundational principles in the believe that power belongs to the people, and that authority which is legitimized power is naturally inherent attribute of the people. The story of Africa as far as assimilating the democratic legacy left by the colonial states has not seen much progress.

One can make a bold empirical conclusion and come to the understanding that the african man to a large extent lacks corresponding cultural qualities that are needed for a society to embrace and consolidate the modern democratic ideologies of the west. However luckily for us the seems to be some remenant states that have shown unprecendented zeal towars ensuring that they follow and mature the democratic ideas they have adopted to govern their way of life. One such state is the Republic of Ghana.

Ghana, formally known in the colonial days as gold coast has come a long way to become recognized as a trail blazer of democracy on the turbulant African continent. After gaining emancipation from the british crown, ghana decided to use socialism as a governance strategy to ensure that development was uninterruptedly accelerated.

At initially stateges we were fairing somehow okay until the people at a point in time started yearning for change. The desire for change brought an end to the socialist ideas. However the post overthrow period of the socialist era saw the young nation venturing into turbulant waters.

After rather difficult introspective and retrospective assessment done by the people, we decided in 1992 to begin to walks on the path of democracy. It has been close to 25 years since we decided to take such a bold step. We have done absolutely marvelous job by peaceful ensuring the transfer of power between two political parties. In fact ghana is not only one of the most peaceful countries in africa but also the second most democratic country on the continent.

Even though we have clock some amazing achievement, there is still much work to be done. A close observer would largely agree with me that our success to a greater extent was due to the coorperation between the political elite. Let not forget that we as a people have the power, the authority and we must call the shot. We must ensure that we are being govern on principles of accountability, transperancy and inclusiveness. This are the basics of democracy. With unity, objectivity and hard work, we can wakeup the sleep giant and make it the rising start of Africa.

King david dzirasah

university of cape coast