Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Opinion/Feature | 23 December 2016 09:29 CET

Ghana: The Rising Sleeping Giant

By King david Dzirasah

Democracy a concept conceived by ancient scholars holds it foundational principles in the believe that power belongs to the people, and that authority which is legitimized power is naturally inherent attribute of the people. The story of Africa as far as assimilating the democratic legacy left by the colonial states has not seen much progress.

One can make a bold empirical conclusion and come to the understanding that the african man to a large extent lacks corresponding cultural qualities that are needed for a society to embrace and consolidate the modern democratic ideologies of the west. However luckily for us the seems to be some remenant states that have shown unprecendented zeal towars ensuring that they follow and mature the democratic ideas they have adopted to govern their way of life. One such state is the Republic of Ghana.

Ghana, formally known in the colonial days as gold coast has come a long way to become recognized as a trail blazer of democracy on the turbulant African continent. After gaining emancipation from the british crown, ghana decided to use socialism as a governance strategy to ensure that development was uninterruptedly accelerated.

At initially stateges we were fairing somehow okay until the people at a point in time started yearning for change. The desire for change brought an end to the socialist ideas. However the post overthrow period of the socialist era saw the young nation venturing into turbulant waters.

After rather difficult introspective and retrospective assessment done by the people, we decided in 1992 to begin to walks on the path of democracy. It has been close to 25 years since we decided to take such a bold step. We have done absolutely marvelous job by peaceful ensuring the transfer of power between two political parties. In fact ghana is not only one of the most peaceful countries in africa but also the second most democratic country on the continent.

Even though we have clock some amazing achievement, there is still much work to be done. A close observer would largely agree with me that our success to a greater extent was due to the coorperation between the political elite. Let not forget that we as a people have the power, the authority and we must call the shot. We must ensure that we are being govern on principles of accountability, transperancy and inclusiveness. This are the basics of democracy. With unity, objectivity and hard work, we can wakeup the sleep giant and make it the rising start of Africa.

King david dzirasah
university of cape coast

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © King david Dzirasah.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Opinion/Feature

Stop drawing a devil on the wall, because if you expect the worst the worst do happen.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img