Christmas, One Of Heavens Love Languages …!

It’s Christmas, when the never lacking symbolic Christmas tree promptly reminds us of the tree of life that stood in the midst of God’s blissful garden; the tree that promises us all that: ‘eternal life is attainable and desirable after all’

It’s Christmas, when endless gifts & hampers queuing for our homes reminds us of the many gifts of God’s love sent from Heaven to us each of the ‘350 plus’ days of this year

It’s Christmas, when long lost friends and old acquaintances show up to pay homage and renew the covenants of friendship; reminding us all of the shepherds who journeyed from afar to honor the birth of Christ

It’s Christmas, when after a hearty feast on tasty meals, we feel like enjoying some more; only to be told, ‘IT IS FINISHED’!!! Thus, we are reminded of the loud cry on the cross of Calvary saying ‘IT IS FINISHED’; signifying the completion of the requirements for the salvation of the souls of all who believe

It’s Christmas, when the lights illuminating the Christmas trees and popular streets reminds us of the glorious presence of angels who descended to announce the miracle of Christ birth

It’s Christmas, when the memory of a deceased relative reminds us of the glorious resurrection of Christ from the dead; and by extension, the promise of resurrection to all who believe; someday to come

It’s Christmas, when the story of Christ the Lord who though was raised by a shepherd from a little manger, ended up highly honored and significant for generations un-end; reminding us all that small beginnings matter and shouldn’t be trampled underfoot

It’s Christmas time, when the plots of pretentious folks in bad faith reminds us all of King Herod who sought to destroy the baby Jesus under the guise of amiableness

It’s Christmas, when distractive and disloyal friends reminds us of Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus for a ‘penny’; and when half-hearted friendships reminds us of the night that the disciples fled and abandoned Jesus the Christ while he faced stiff persecution

It’s Christmas, when the graciousness of Christ is brought to sharp focus as expressed by His forgiving a condemned sinner and promising him paradise; thereby, reminding us all of the fact that forgiveness is a true quality of love and to let-go, is an honorable virtue

It’s Christmas, when in the midst of all the growing uncertainty in our world today, we are quickly reminded of Jesus’ promise to ‘NEVER LEAVE US NOR FORSAKE US’; a sure and ever present help in our time of distresses

It’s Christmas, when ‘almighty santa’ reminds us of the loveliness, fun and amiable ambience of our dear Almighty father God

And now, shall we still contemplate the true beneficiaries of Christmas?

Well, I dare you to accept that it’s all made for YOU.

Enjoy each part of it with a gracious attitude; a forgiving heart; a thankful spirit & a life filled with love.

M.E.R.R.Y C.H.R.I.S.T.M.A.S & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR…!

NativeDr,

NII

Rite-life Freelancer

( [email protected] , 0266 650 605)