Egypt | 23 December 2016 08:00 CET
Egypt's Sisi agrees delay on UN Israel vote after Trump call
Cairo (AFP) - Egypt agreed to postpone a UN Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements when US president-elect Donald Trump called President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the presidency said Friday.
Egypt had requested on Thursday that the resolution demanding Israel halt settlements be postponed after Israel launched a frantic lobbying effort.
The presidency said the two leaders had agreed to allow Trump's incoming administration a chance to tackle the issue.
