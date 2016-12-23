Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Egypt | 23 December 2016 08:00 CET

Egypt's Sisi agrees delay on UN Israel vote after Trump call

By AFP
Egypt said US president-elect Donald Trump and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed to allow Trump's incoming administration a chance to tackle the Israeli settlement issue. By SAUL LOEB (AFP/File)
Cairo (AFP) - Egypt agreed to postpone a UN Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements when US president-elect Donald Trump called President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the presidency said Friday.

Egypt had requested on Thursday that the resolution demanding Israel halt settlements be postponed after Israel launched a frantic lobbying effort.

The presidency said the two leaders had agreed to allow Trump's incoming administration a chance to tackle the issue.

