Groupe Ideal holds Carols Service

Accra, Dec 22, GNA - Groupe Ideal, a business group that manages a diverse portfolio of businesses, has held its Carols Service for staff of its subsidiaries to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ and to reflect on God's goodness.

The service saw a tasty rendition of Christmas Carols from the Winneba Youth Choir, the Groupe Ideal Melodies and Harmonic Choir from TV Africa.

In an address by the Groupe President, Dr. Nii Kotei Djani, said good customer service would be the focus of operations next year.

He said the Groupe would want to see more value added to customers through seminars and education.

Dr Djani said the Groupe would also concentrate on capacity development and urged staff to take advantage of the opportunities that would be offered to upgrade themselves.

He thanked the staff for their contribution to the growth of the Company, despite the challenging economic environment and assured them of plans to enhance their welfare through a housing scheme and car policy to enable them to acquire their own homes and vehicles.

'Groupe Ideal has become stronger over the past year with 13 subsidiaries and counting, operating in diverse sectors making us better placed to serve our customers,' he said.

On the just ended election, Dr Djani urged Ghanaians to exercise patience for the new Government to implement its policies.

Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, who gave words of exhortation, urged Ghanaians to seek the grace of God in all their actions because it was only through that would all things be made possible.

Groupe Ideal has a long-term vision of becoming a world class company. It operates in the areas of Investment Banking, Business Finance, Trade, Asset Management, Mining and Offshore Consultancy Services, Media, and Security Services.

The carols service was graced by some number dignitaries, including Mr Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the President of the UT Group.

The subsidiaries under Groupe Ideal include Ideal Finance, FirstTrust Savings and Loans, and the newly rebranded TV Africa.

