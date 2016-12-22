Hospital constructs 'Sick Bay' for School for the Deaf

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Koforidua, Dec 22, GNA - The Koforidua Regional Hospital has provided a sick bay for the Koforidua School for the Deaf to help take care of the basic health needs of children there.

Additionally, it is reconstructing the collapsed wall of the school to provide more protection for the teachers and pupils.

Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah, the Medical Director, said the hospital would send health professionals to take charge of the sick bay to ensure quality care.

He was speaking during a free health screening of the children by doctors and nurses of facility as part of its 90th anniversary celebration.

The hospital also used the event to present a mower to the school, which has been taking care of children with mental and hearing impairment from across the country.

Mr. Jordan Agbonar, the head teacher, said they were grateful to the hospital for the gesture.

He said there could be no doubt that the sick bay would assure the children of access to quality healthcare.

The government alone could not do it and that was why such interventions were vital and should be welcomed, he added.

