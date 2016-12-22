Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 22 December 2016 23:00 CET

Court remands man over 6,494.38 grams of marijuana

By GNA

By Charles Tawiah, GNA
Juaben (Ash), Dec 22, GNA - A 58-year man caught with 6, 494.38 grams of marijuana, has been ordered by the Juaben Circuit Court to be held in prison custody.

Kwaku Adu, a native of Seikwa in the Brong-Ahafo Region, pleaded not guilty to the offence and would make his next appearance on January 09.

Police Chief Inspector Godwin Amudzi told the court, presided over by Mr Yussif Osei Asibey, that the accused was arrested on August 15, at Besease in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality.

He indicated that the dried leaves had been packed in eight parcels and concealed in a bag.

The prosecution said the alertness of the police at Ejisu led to its seizure.

He said the accused in his caution statement admitted ownership of the drug adding that, sample sent for forensic laboratory examination proved that it was indeed marijuana.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

never look down on a person unless you are helping him up
By: kofi seth
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img