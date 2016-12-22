Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Politics | 22 December 2016 23:00 CET

Ashanti Young Business Executives salute President - elect

By GNA

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA
Kumasi, Dec 22, GNA - The Ashanti Young Business Executives Association (ASHYBEC-GH) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo on his election as the President.

This was contained in a statement issued in Kumasi and signed by its Secretary, Mr. Mustapha Ntim.

It said it was the prayer of the Association that 'God will grant you the wisdom to govern the nation successfully'.

The statement recognized the capabilities of the President-elect and his Vice, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and pledged to solidly behind their government.

It invited all Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo-led Administration, to push through its development agenda - build a robust economy to transform and make things better for everybody.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.
By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img