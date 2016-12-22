Ashanti Young Business Executives salute President - elect

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Dec 22, GNA - The Ashanti Young Business Executives Association (ASHYBEC-GH) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo on his election as the President.

This was contained in a statement issued in Kumasi and signed by its Secretary, Mr. Mustapha Ntim.

It said it was the prayer of the Association that 'God will grant you the wisdom to govern the nation successfully'.

The statement recognized the capabilities of the President-elect and his Vice, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and pledged to solidly behind their government.

It invited all Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo-led Administration, to push through its development agenda - build a robust economy to transform and make things better for everybody.

GNA