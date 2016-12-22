Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 22 December 2016 23:00 CET

Effutu Municipal Government Hospital receives ambulance donation

By GNA

Winneba (C/R) Dec. 22, GNA - Alhaji Labaran Barry, an opinion leader of the Effutu Muslim Community, has donated an ambulance valued Eighty-Five Thousand U.S dollars to the Effutu Municipal Government Hospital.

The ambulance, which is fitted with life-saving machines such as cardiac monitor, thermometers and a defibrillator, was officially presented to management of the hospital at a brief ceremony held at the forecourt of the hospital.

Alhaji Tanko, a private businessman, who spoke on behalf of Alhaji Labaran Barry urged the management of the hospital to take good care of the equipment.

He said ambulance is an important medical logistic needed to save lives in the society.

Dr George Kwame Prah, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, who received the equipment on behalf of the Hospital, commended the late wife of Alhaji Labaran Barry, Hajia Sumaiya Labaran Barry, for her efforts leading to the procurement of the ambulance.

He expressed his profound appreciation to Alhaji Barry for the gesture and promised to take good care of the donation.

The Medical Superintendent appealed to individuals and organized groups in and around Effutu Municipality to emulate the example of Alhaji Labaran Barry by contributing to the upkeep of the Hospital.

Mrs Reynolds Quarter, Senior Sister of the late Hajia Sumaiya Labaran Barry, cut the tape jointly with the Medical Superintendent and Alhaji Tanko as they handed the ambulance over.

She expressed the hope that management of the hospital would use the equipment for its stated purpose to help promote quality health care delivery in the society.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

NECESSITY COMPARE A CROCODILE TO WEAR IRON COAT
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img