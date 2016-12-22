Effutu Municipal Government Hospital receives ambulance donation

Winneba (C/R) Dec. 22, GNA - Alhaji Labaran Barry, an opinion leader of the Effutu Muslim Community, has donated an ambulance valued Eighty-Five Thousand U.S dollars to the Effutu Municipal Government Hospital.

The ambulance, which is fitted with life-saving machines such as cardiac monitor, thermometers and a defibrillator, was officially presented to management of the hospital at a brief ceremony held at the forecourt of the hospital.

Alhaji Tanko, a private businessman, who spoke on behalf of Alhaji Labaran Barry urged the management of the hospital to take good care of the equipment.

He said ambulance is an important medical logistic needed to save lives in the society.

Dr George Kwame Prah, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, who received the equipment on behalf of the Hospital, commended the late wife of Alhaji Labaran Barry, Hajia Sumaiya Labaran Barry, for her efforts leading to the procurement of the ambulance.

He expressed his profound appreciation to Alhaji Barry for the gesture and promised to take good care of the donation.

The Medical Superintendent appealed to individuals and organized groups in and around Effutu Municipality to emulate the example of Alhaji Labaran Barry by contributing to the upkeep of the Hospital.

Mrs Reynolds Quarter, Senior Sister of the late Hajia Sumaiya Labaran Barry, cut the tape jointly with the Medical Superintendent and Alhaji Tanko as they handed the ambulance over.

She expressed the hope that management of the hospital would use the equipment for its stated purpose to help promote quality health care delivery in the society.

