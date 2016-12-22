Prophet accused of having sex with imbecile

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA - A 56-year old prophet, David Holland, accused of having sex with a 24-year old imbecile on two occasions at Mataheko in Accra, on Thursday, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Holland has pleaded not guilty to the charge of having carnal knowledge of a mentally challenged female.

He was, however, admitted to bail in the sum of GHÈ¼30,000.00 with four sureties to reappear on January 19.

Holland's counsel, Mr Andy Vortia, prayed the Court to admit his client to bail as an accused person was presumed innocent until he had been proven guilty by the Court.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire did not raise an objection to the request but left the issue to the Court's discretion.

The fact as narrated by the prosecutor was that the complainant was the victim's mother, who lived with the victim at Latebiokoshie, while the accused lived at a suburb of Mataheko, known as 'One plus One'.

According to the prosecutor, the victim was an apprentice, and she usually passed in front of the house of Holland to work.

On December 5, this year, at about 0700 hours, he said, the accused person saw the victim on her usual routine so he invited her into his room to offer her a parcel.

The Prosecution said Holland took advantage of the victim and had sex with her and warned her not tell anyone.

The following day, the prosecution said, in the evening after the close of work, the accused again lured the victim into his room and had sex with her.

The Prosecution said after the act, the accused person told the victim not to inform anyone else he would kill her.

Inspector Atimbire said the complainant got wind of the incident through a Good Samaritan so she reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Odorkor Police Station.

The victim was given a Police medical form to seek medical attention and when the medical report was issued it confirmed that the victim had been abused sexually, he said.

GNA