Christ the King PTA gives the school a facelift

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA - The Parent-Teacher Association of Christ the King International School is providing a multi-purpose wash room at the cost of GHÈ¼500,000.00 to give the school a new facelift.

The project which is expected to be completed by next year, is being financed through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities.

Mr Godwin Asianab, President of the association disclosed this at the Association's Annual Get-Together in Accra.

He said the Association had been able to complete many projects including the provision of the Girls' washroom.

Mr Asianab said the association would also construct a two-storey building for the school to enable it run a three-stream and the upgrading of the Kindergarten Department.

He appealed to the members to contribute meaningfully to enable the association to complete the project on time.

Mrs Veronica Laryea, Headmistress of the school commended the Association for providing the facilities and appealed to them to provide the school with a sick bay.

Mrs Laryea also appealed to parents to take active interest in the education of their children so that they would grow to become useful citizens.

She charged the students to be discipline and take their studies seriously to enable them to achieve their aims. GNA

