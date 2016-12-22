Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 22 December 2016 23:00 CET

Two stand trial over the burning of Fiapre toll booth

By GNA

By Daniel Akwasi Ashietey/Christopher Tetteh, GNA
Sunyani, Dec 22, GNA - Two men standing trial at the Sunyani District Court 'A' for setting the Fiapre toll booth on fire have been ordered to make their next appearance on January 09.

Mark Tetteh and Bismark Baafi have been charged with causing unlawful damage to state property and they both pleaded not guilty.

Tetteh, an assembly member, who is alleged to have led a mob to burn the booth immediately after the declaration of the presidential election results is on a GH¢100,000.00 bail with two sureties.

As part of his bail conditions, he was made to deposit an amount of GH¢10,000.00 with the court.

Baafi, on his part, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢3,000.00 with two sureties by the court, presided over by Mr. Jojo Amoah Hagan.

Police Sergeant Seth Setorglo told the court that the complainant is a cashier of the Ghana Highways Authority.

On the day of the incident - December 09, at about 2100 hours, the accused together with other persons, now on the run, attacked the toll booth.

They brought with them three lorry tyres and a gallon of petrol with which they set the booth ablaze.

The prosecution said firefighters had to be called in to put out the fire and that Tetteh, voluntarily reported himself to the police, on hearing that he was being sought to assist in investigations.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

Jesus Christ is love,that is why He is faultless.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img