Two stand trial over the burning of Fiapre toll booth

By Daniel Akwasi Ashietey/Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sunyani, Dec 22, GNA - Two men standing trial at the Sunyani District Court 'A' for setting the Fiapre toll booth on fire have been ordered to make their next appearance on January 09.

Mark Tetteh and Bismark Baafi have been charged with causing unlawful damage to state property and they both pleaded not guilty.

Tetteh, an assembly member, who is alleged to have led a mob to burn the booth immediately after the declaration of the presidential election results is on a GH¢100,000.00 bail with two sureties.

As part of his bail conditions, he was made to deposit an amount of GH¢10,000.00 with the court.

Baafi, on his part, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢3,000.00 with two sureties by the court, presided over by Mr. Jojo Amoah Hagan.

Police Sergeant Seth Setorglo told the court that the complainant is a cashier of the Ghana Highways Authority.

On the day of the incident - December 09, at about 2100 hours, the accused together with other persons, now on the run, attacked the toll booth.

They brought with them three lorry tyres and a gallon of petrol with which they set the booth ablaze.

The prosecution said firefighters had to be called in to put out the fire and that Tetteh, voluntarily reported himself to the police, on hearing that he was being sought to assist in investigations.

GNA