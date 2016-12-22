Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Business & Finance | 22 December 2016

Assembly completes GH¢800,000.00 lorry park project

By GNA

By Alex Agyekum, GNA
Naswam (E/R), Dec 22, GNA - The GH¢800,000.00 Nsawam lorry terminal rehabilitation project to provide comfort for transport operators and travelers has been completed.

It was undertaken by the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly with funding from the World Bank.

Mr. Ben Ohene-Ayeh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who performed the inaugural ceremony said there was now adequate space for the over 2,000 drivers and traders, operating at the terminal.

He spoke of plans to build offices for the transport associations and additional stores to accommodate more traders.

He applauded the contractors for completing the job ahead of schedule and the quality of job done.

Nana Otieku Baah II, Chairman of the Nsawam/Adoagyiri branch of Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA), said the project was a dream come true and pledged to keep the place neat at all times.

GNA

