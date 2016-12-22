I’ll restructure SADA-Nana Addo

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to restructure the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).

He said the yet to be rebranded Northern Development Authority (NDA) will serve as a catalyst to eradicate poverty in the three regions of the north.

President elect, Nana Akufo Addo who is on a three-day “Thank you tour” of the three regions of the north was addressing the chiefs and people of Mamprugu traditional area at the Nayiri's palace in Nalerigu.

He thanked the electorate in Northern Region for their overwhelming support at the December 7 polls.

He touted his vice, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as the cornerstone of the incoming government's economic management team.

President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo promised to form an all inclusive government to demystify the winner takes all governance.

He acknowledged the Nayiri's high powered traditional delegation to Accra immediately after the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Madam Charlotte Osei's declaration.

He sought the Nayiri's continues guidance and counseling desired to deliver good governance.

President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo earlier made a whistle stop at Kperiga in Walewale and greeted Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia's mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

As a son of Mamprugu land, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia said the incoming administration will deliver all its campaign promises.

He highlighted restoration of the teacher and nursing trainee allowances, youth employment, one dam one village and one million Dollar package for each constituency as some of the priority areas.

According to Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the first budget statement in March 2017 will capture the aforementioned promises.

He appealed to his kinsmen to deepen peaceful coexistence in Mamprugu land.

The overlord of Mamprugu land, the Nayiri Abdulai Mahami Bohagu Sheriga wished President elect, Nana Akufo Addo a successful tenure of office.

He tasked Nana Akufo Addo to remain focused and serve as a father for all.

The Nayiri also charged Nana Akufo Addo to keep an eagle eye on his appointees.

President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's delegation comprises, the NPP national women's Organizer, Otiko Afisah Djabah, the national Nasara Coordinator, Kamaldeen Abdullah, a former Northern Regional Minister, Prince Imoro Andani, a former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Alhaji Majeed Haroun, Nana Addo's Aide, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor, Members of Parliament elect from Mamprugu land, NPP regional and constituency executives among others.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana