Fire alert: Gas station at Labadi explodes [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

A gas station located between the Labadi Cemetery and the Trade Fair centre in the Greater Accra Region has caught fire.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, an eyewitness, Joseph Quaye Amoh said : “I was sitting opposite the Kpogas furniture area when all of a sudden I heard a very loud explosion and I turned back and saw a huge flame, a huge furnace so everybody started running…”

He was however uncertain about what might have caused the fire but suggested that “either a car engine or an ignition might have lit up the whole flame.”

Mr. Amoh indicated that no casualties has been recorded yet.

Two die in Kasoa gas explosion
In 2015, a similar incident that occurred near Ngleshie Amanfrom near Kasoa led to the death of two people.

Several people also sustained serious injuries from the blast which happened.

Gas explosion injures two at Dansoman
In that same year [2015] two persons were injured in a gas explosion which occurred at Dansoman near the Wesley Grammar Senior High School.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

