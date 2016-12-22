Gen. Adeti calls for integration of high moral values with human resource development



From John Bediako, Nsawam

In a bid to produce quality graduates for the socio-economic development of the country, an appeal has gone to missionary educational institutions to continue to integrate high moral values with human resource development.

The Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Sampson Kudjo Adeti, made the appeal over the weekend, during the 50th Speech and Prize Giving Day of St. Martin's Senior High School at Nsawam, in the Eastern Region.

Making specific reference to the Catholic Mission, Major General Adeti, an old student of the school, said that the church has zealously played its part in the provision of quality education as its portion of the social agenda.

The Armed Forces Chief of Staff said that today, the competition to access Catholic schools is so keen that parents and students would go to great lengths to benefit from strict discipline and moral upbringing, which is sometimes only possible in those religious environments.



According to him: “It is most refreshing and fulfilling to come back home to the school, as it were, to the campus that gave substance to aspirations and hopes of colleagues and I as teenagers several decades ago”.

“Profoundly, the Catholic Church has been able to mobilise its own resources to provide educational institutions at all levels, spanning pre-school up to university education, which has [the] additional quality of nurturing the relationship between the individual and God,” he added.

He went on to say that a student educated in a Catholic institution should be under no illusion with regard to his own morality, and his responsibilities to himself and society at large.

He continued that graduates from Catholic schools accept their place in the community of people, who see life beyond the mere acquisition of academic degrees and so much material wealth, but rather harnessing and nurturing the potential graduate to exercise his best capabilities in the general interest of society.

The Major General laid emphasis that prayerful and educated adults are huge assets to society, especially, considering the threat of superstitious beliefs and deification of material wealth that hinder the society from living by their faith.

“It is heart-warming to learn, therefore, that a group of Catholics in Accra have already undertaken to raise funds to build a Catholic Senior High School, for the benefit of the youth,” he added.