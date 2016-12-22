Wontumi offers GH¢10,000 reward for information on missing broadcaster



From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the victorious New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has offered the sum of GH¢10,000 for information on the whereabouts of a Kumasi-based broadcaster, Daasebre Agyei Dwamena, who has gone missing for the past two weeks.

The Kumasi-based radio presenter, who works at Ash FM, has created anxiety in the Ashanti Regional capital, following his disappearance.

The last time family members and colleagues heard from Daasebre Dwamena was on Wednesday December 7 during the elections, but he has since gone missing and cannot be traced.

Several calls to his mobile phones have failed to connect through, whilst both children and family members have also been unsuccessful in attempts to establish contact.

Daasebre Dwamena, a strong critic of the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and President John Mahama, was last heard reporting from his hometown somewhere in the Bekwai Municipality, until he went incommunicado around 4pm on the day of the elections.

Though management of the station has lodged an official complaint with the Central Police Command, they were advised not to make the matter public until thorough investigations were done.

But with his absence growing too loud, family members decided to make enquiries from his employees, only to be told he had not been seen over the past 14 days.

Though it was rumoured that he told some associates that he would go into self-imposed exile for two weeks after the elections, circumstances surrounding his disappearance, and the fact that he has not made any contact with any single individual, has raised serious questions.

Rumours of kidnapping or ritual murder are also rife, but both his employers and the security agencies have sought to downplay the assertion.

However, in order to speed up investigations, the Ashanti Regional Chairman, on Tuesday, made a cash donation of GH¢10,000 to the management of Ash FM as a reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Chairman Wontumi told The Chronicle in an interview that he was worried about the development, and so are most residents and ardent listeners of the station.

He, therefore, charged the police to intensify investigations