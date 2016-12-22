Apple Homes Foundation donates to Potters Village

Dodowa (GAR), Dec. 21, GNA - Apple Homes, a subsidiary of 633 Foundation, on Tuesday, donated items valued at GHÈ¼10,000.00 to the Potters Village at Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The items were six bags of maize, six bags of rice, assorted canned drinks, eggs, toiletries, canned food and detergents.

Mrs Melissa Ennin-Anagbo, the President of the Foundation, who made the donation on behalf of her outfit, said the Foundation were touched by the plight of the inmates, hence the support.

She said the Foundation had supported many orphanages over the years and had also assisted some senior high school students in the payment of their fees.

Mrs Ennin-Anagbo said the foundation had also provided some communities with boreholes and would soon support women to expand their trade.

She expressed the hope that the donation would go a long way to offer a relief to the inmates and also celebrate the yuletide happily.

Dr (Mrs) Jane Irina Irina Adu, the President of the Potters Village, who received the donation, thanked the Apple Homes for their gesture and appealed to other benevolent organisations to go to the aid of the Home.

GNA