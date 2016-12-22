SMOGA donates to Korle-Bu Children’s Block

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
The St. Mary’s Old Girls’ Association (SMOGA), together with the administration and students of St. Mary’s Senior High School in Korle Gonno, Accra, have donated clothes, toiletries, detergents, drinks, food items and toys to the Children’s Block of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The items, estimated at a cost of GH¢10,000, were presented on Sunday December 11, 2016 to climax the school’s Feast of Immaculate Conception (St. Mary’s day), which fell on Thursday December 8, 2016.

The Headmistress of the school, Ms. Doris Bramson, and the National President of SMOGA, Mrs. Lynda Graham, presenting the items, said the donation formed part of the school and the association’s humanitarian activities, especially during this season of giving. It was their hope that every child admitted at the block would benefit from the items.

Mrs Amanda Adu- Amankwah, a Principal Nursing Officer and National Vice President of SMOGA, and Ms. Samantha Nartey, a Senior Nursing Officer, received the items on behalf of the management of the Korle-Bu Children’s Block, with appreciation to the school and the old girls’ association for their timely and kind gesture.

