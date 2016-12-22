Nsawkaw-Njau gets new Krontihene





From Ernest Best Anane, Nsawkaw

Nana AbrutuoAmponsah I, has been sworn in as the new Krontihene of Nsawkaw-Njau, in the Tain District of Brong Ahafo Region.

Known in private life as Mr. Kwaku Amponsah, Nana Abrutuo Amponsah I, has pledged to work in harmony with the chief of the town faithfully and unite all factions to ensure peace and development in the area.

He called upon the youth of the town to see themselves as agents of development to the area to ensure peace and tranquility.

The new Krontihene further advised the youth to be hard working people because that is the best way to succeed in life and admonished them to respect authority and humble themselves to set examples for the younger generations to emulate.

Nana Abrutuo Amponsah further appealed to the youth to support the incoming government to discharge its agenda effectively to bring development because it would be a disservice for anybody to sit aloof and watch the nation to drawn backwards.

The new chief also reminded the people that we are now in the dry season and warn against the burning of the bush.

He said the community was largely cashew farmers and other crops, so we need to guard against bush fire this year.

He appealed to Ghanaians especially the youth to lift up Ghana once again.

Pix: Nana AbrutuoAmponsah swears oath to the chief (not in pix)