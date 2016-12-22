MFRI introduces e-passport application



By Bernice Bessey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFRI) has introduced an online passport application service on www.passports.mfa.gov.gh or www.passport.mfa.gov.gh to reduce or eliminate time wasting and middlemen in the acquisition of passport.

The process is such that applicants can expeditiously acquire a passport on express basis within five (5) working days and standard application would be produced within fifteen (15) working days.

This is against previous practice, where a regular passport is obtained within a minimum of 21 working days while the express ones are handled over nine working days.

Ms. Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional integration revealed this at the launch of the online application service in Accra, Tuesday, December 20, 2016.



According to her, the online passport application portal would help to fade out the use of paper application in the country by the first quarter of next year, 2017.

The introduction of the online service was necessitated by the difficulties and myth people have about filling passport forms and other government forms, she explained. “Filling government form is not difficult.”

However, she indicated that with the introduction of the new service, securing and paying for passport has become easier because it is more user friendly.

Ms. Tetteh assured the general public that series of tests had been carried out on the system to identify and address any initial drawbacks of the project, saying “we are pleased to note that majority of the online applicants from the test, having received their passports within an average of ten (10) days.”

With the ever increasing travel, population growth and the use of passport, she also proposed continuity of the process by upgrading the biometric passport to a chip embedded passport.

Currently, there are 6 passport application centres in the country: namely, Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Tamale, Ho and Takoradi, but she hoped the centers are extended to other regional capitals, such as Cape Coast, Koforidua, Bolgatanga and Wa.

The minister, therefore, encouraged Ghanaians to take advantage of the online service as it would be easy for them to apply and obtain a passport within a short possible time.

Ambassador Leslie Kojo Christian steered the development of the online service as a technical advisor and mentioned National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), National Information Technology Agency (NITA), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Births and Deaths Registry as stakeholders involved in the creation of the online passport application.

He added that the committee for the online passport application started working on the internet service application since August 2015.

“We are optimistic that the online passport application service, which meets the current technological trend would go a long way to benefit the Ghanaian citizen,” he stated.

The foreign ministry also revealed that fee for application could be paid via MTN mobile money and Airtel money or better still, applicants can purchase online application voucher from GCB, Zenith Bank and Ecobank.