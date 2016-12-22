NTHC to adopt measures to beat competition



The National Trust Holding Company (NTHC) is to institute measures to position the company to take advantage of existing opportunities and to overcome challenges to enhance growth.

These measures would include the redefining of NTHC processes, enhancing systems and developing people to meet the expectations of customers and the threats of competitors.

Mr Francis Apanka, the Acting Managing Director of NTHC, speaking at the 40th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service, said the industry was experiencing turbulent times, especially with the rising cost of living, which was affecting disposable income and investment.

This, he said, was without a doubt adversely affecting every business and it was important as the company progressed into the future to refocus on a number of things to reposition the company's business.

Mr Apanka said, to stay ahead of the competition, there was the need to engage extensively in the processes geared toward repositioning the Company.

Pertinent processes to be embarked on include increasing customer reach and service, both geographical and virtual, expanding product range, delivering competitive returns on investment to shareholders as well as rewarding staff performance and promoting competitiveness in the industry.



Mr Apanka said the business was into offering financial services where the key raw materials remained the integrity of their platform, the confidence of their customers, and the expectations of their shareholders.

“Thus, he said, the only way to achieve the ambition of the 40th Anniversary was to build a sustainable business, an end product, which was the 'right mix' of these raw materials.

The Acting Managing Director expressed confidence that in the bid to achieve “these noble and necessary goals, NTHC will rise to the occasion, once again.”

The Reverend Emmanuel Barriga, Director of Church Life and Nurture at the Global Evangelical Church, admonished the workers not to be complacent and to avoid dwelling on past glory.

They should also hold firm to the Company's core values, while they worked together as a team to meet organisational goals.

“Don't cut corners, but have strong hatred for evil and also be passionate about what you do,” he urged the management and workers.

The Company's 40th Anniversary, launched earlier in June, was marked on the theme: “Pioneering Sustainable Investment Banking: Now and into the Future.”

The events were intended to appreciate customers, promote brand and products, improve physical health and give back to the community.

They included a Customer Appreciation Day, Commencement of a Financial Literacy Programme, Health Walks, and provision of a mechanised borehole at the Weija Leprosarium to provide potable water to its residents.

There are plans to support the construction of another leprosarium at Kokofu in the Ashanti Region.

Source: GNA

