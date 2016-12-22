District Police Headquarters commissioned at Juaben …and two other stations at Buabai and Pakoso

From Ernest Best Anane

A District Police Headquarters has been commissioned at Juaben in the Ejisu Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The facility would serve as office and residential accommodation for police personnel at the local level.

COP Kofi Boakye, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, who commissioned the facility, assured Ghanaians, especially residents in the Ashanti Region, of the readiness of the police personnel to remain neutral, fair and firm in the discharge of their duties, as provided by law, irrespective of the government in power.

According to him, no region in the country was more peaceful than Ashanti Region, before, during and after this year’s elections, and cautioned that any individual or group of people who would cause political violence would be arrested and prosecuted, in accordance with the law.

Nana Otuo Serebour II, Juabenhene, on his part, commended the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Assembly for its support to nananom in making their dreams come to reality.

He also entreated residents to always assist the police with accurate information, to enable them deliver in protecting lives and properties, and ensuring peace and order, to ensure a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for them to go about their businesses without fear of their lives.

Meanwhile, two other police stations have been commissioned at Buabai and Pakoso in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

The police stations were built by Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase constituency, through his share of the MPs Common Fund.

According to him, the gesture is to help the police beef up security to protect lives and properties in his constituency, and also to ensure that the area is peaceful for the electorate to live without fear.

ACP Osei Kwaku Ampofo Duku, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, who represented the Regional Commander, COP Kofi Boakye, commended the MP and the Municipal Assembly for the efforts in maintaining peace and order in the constituency, stressing that security is a shared responsibility, since the government alone cannot do it.

He said there is the need for individuals and corporate bodies to contribute their quota to ensure peace and security in their various localities.

Meanwhile, the MP has donated four motorbikes to the newly-established police stations, while Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, Asokore Mamponghene, also donated two motorbikes to the Asokore Mampong Police Station to help beef up security in the municipality.