NANA TALKS TOUGH …Says ministers won’t be allowed to compete with private sector for contracts

By Pascal Kafu Abotsi

([email protected] )

Appointees in the new government under President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whose aim will be directed at lining their pockets through the engagement of the private sector in competition over contracts, may have to look elsewhere.

This is because, the private sector would play a pivotal role in the fulfilment of the campaign promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), ahead of the last elections, like the ‘One District, One factory’ policy for instance, for which reason the private sector would have to be pampered by the government.

According to him, his appointees would not be seen as competitors, but rather, supporters of the private sector to ensure its growth.

“Those who seek to be in my government to make money are going to be disappointed. They will make money in the private sector, not in the public sector,” he stated.

Nana Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he introduced Mr Alan Kyerematen as the incoming Minister for Trade and Industry at the Post-Annual General Meeting Private Sector Forum of the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF) in Accra yesterday,

He admitted to the difficulties the industrial sector faced, and mentioned how his administration would address some of the key issues, since the private sector would be a major source of jobs, especially, for the youth, in an Akufo-Addo administration.

Nana Addo set off the solution with the financing of businesses, where he emphasised that his government would re-focus the National Investment Bank (NIB) to provide finance for the industrial sector.

“We shall establish an Industrial Development Fund (IDF) to finance critical private sector industrial initiativesn and realign the focus of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to attract financing and investments into selected strategic industries,” he added.

“The incoming administration will, therefore, strive to eliminate the current system of political patronage that distorts our economy,” he stated, as he gave the assurance of restructuring the existing state-sponsored microfinance schemes, such as the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), to provide credit for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), and also strengthening oversight responsibilities over privately-financed micro finance institutions.

Nana Akufo-Addo also touched on the provision of energy for industry. According to him, “Probably, the most acute challenge that industries and businesses have faced in the past five years has been power related. The power supply has been inadequate, unreliable, and expensive for industries and businesses.”

He thus promised to resolve the power problems, which collapsed most businesses, to ensure that businesses spent their energies on more productive and innovative issues.

As far as raw materials are concerned, the President-elect mentioned that his administration would provide specific incentives for the production and supply of quality, locally-produced non-agricultural raw materials for industry at competitive prices.

“We shall provide a comprehensive programme of support for the cultivation of selected agricultural products as raw materials for agro-processing, including tomato, cassava, cocoa, soya beans, maize, oil palm, cashew, cotton, sheanut, selected fruits, groundnuts and rice,” he added.

For the empowerment of local businesses, the man, who won this year’s election by more than one million votes, said he believed in empowering the local private sector, and would pass legislation which would require that, at least, 70% of all Government of Ghana, taxpayer-financed contracts and procurements be executed by local corporate entities.

“In addition, we will introduce a policy requiring that 30% of the required 70% be sourced from entities owned by women, persons with disability, and those established under the Youth Enterprise Fund,” he stated.

As part of its measures to harmonise industrial relations, it was the hope of Nana Akufo-Addo that his government would work with stakeholders, including employers and trade unions, in an open and fair manner on employee welfare, as well as ensuring living wages for all workers.

He emphasised: “We intend to develop, in collaboration with employers, trade unions, educational institutions and other state bodies, such as SSNIT, a database of the labour market, with the view to establishing a National Recruitment Agency to serve as the primary source for channelling job openings to Ghanaians.

“We will also work with employers and trade unions to formulate a policy of comprehensive occupational health and safety standards.”