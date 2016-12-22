Accra Monopoly Board Game Launched

Dzifa Gomashie (middle) launching the Accra Edition of the Monopoly Game Board

A customized Accra edition of the Monopoly Board Game has been launched by ICL Ghana in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

The game serves as an educational platform to promote financial literacy and provide background information on monuments, fort and castles and tourism sites in Accra.

Gloria Esi Ofori, Chief Executive of ICL Ghana, said the Accra edition of the game educates people about financial literacy and them together.

“The game has been customized with Accra locations and it creates a sense of ownership,” she added.

Ms. Ofori said the game would be presented to some selected schools in the country.

She expressed appreciation to the Ministry Tourism for its support, singling out the deputy minister, Dzifa Gomashie for praise.

The deputy minister, in her remarks, said the Accra edition of the Monopoly Board Game is one of the platforms the Ministry was using to promote the development of tourism and culture.

She said Ghanaians should be proud because the game would showcase the metropolis and its locations to the whole world.

“There is the need for Africans, especially Ghanaians, to continue to believe in ourselves and do things that could empower us in promoting the country's heritage,” Ms Gomashie said.

She urged Ghanaians to patronize made in Ghana goods and services to develop the economy.

Nimi Akinkugbe, the Chief Executive Officer, Bestman Games, African distributor of the new local editions of the Monopoly board games, said the game seeks to enforce family values, as well as promote ethical values.

She said the game has proven to be a great tool in learning about personal finances across the world and has been used extensively by parents and schools to teach key financial lessons.

ICL Ghana presented a citation in honour of Ms Gomashie for her continuous support to the promotion of tourism in the country.